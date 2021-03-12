Terrebonne seafood company sentenced for illegal sale of oysters

United States Attorney Duane A. Evans, announced that Indian Ridge Seafood Company, a company located in Terrebonne Parish, was sentenced on March 9 before U.S. District Court Judge Susie Morgan to a fine of $10,000, and a special assessment of $125 for the illegal sale of oysters in violation of the Lacey Act.

According to court records, from January 1, 2017 through March 19, 2019, Indian Ridge Seafood did knowingly sell and transport oysters in interstate commerce with a market value in excess of $350.00, when, in the exercise of due care, Indian Ridge Seafood should have known that said oysters were acquired and possessed in violation of and in a manner unlawful under the laws of the State of Louisiana, specifically, Louisiana Revised Statutes, R.S. 56:306.4; R.S. 56:306.5; R.S. and 56:306.6. Indian Ridge Seafood Company failed to report to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries approximately 14,346 sacks of Louisiana oysters, valued at approximately $656,865, the court said.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans praised the work of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Law Enforcement, the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Julia K. Evans is in charge of the prosecution.

