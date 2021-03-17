Terrebonne Sheriff asks for public’s help in identifying arson suspects

Sheriff Tim Soignet asks for the public’s help in identifying suspects for an arson investigation in the Schriever, LA area.

Sheriff Soignet advised that at approximately 3:30 a.m. on March 8, 2021, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and arson investigators responded to Johnson Ridge Ln in reference to a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was determined to have been arson.

Sheriff Soignet advised that anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for this arson is asked to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at 800-743-7433 and they may be eligible for a cash reward.

