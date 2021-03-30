Terrebonne Sheriff seeking public’s help in locating armed robbery suspect

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet needs the public’s assistance in locating Shahaz Williams (18 years of age) for a shooting that occurred on Alma St in Houma, La on March 3, 2021.

​Sheriff Soignet advised deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the area of Westside Blvd and Alma St in Houma, LA at approximately 1:53pm on March 3, 2021 in reference to a man being robbed and shot at that location. The male victim was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained from being shot by a handgun.

​Sheriff Soignet advised that detectives continued investigating this shooting and have obtained arrest warrants for Shahaz Williams for one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Armed Robbery with the use of a firearm. Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on Shahaz Williams please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where you may be eligible for a cash reward.