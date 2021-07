Sheriff Tim Soignet asks for the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest for a theft investigation that occurred at a business on Bourg Larose Hwy in Bourg, LA.

The theft occurred on July 11, 2021, from approximately 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sheriff Soignet advised that anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.