Terrebonne Sheriff warns of spike in vehicle burglaries, reminds citizens to lock their vehicles

From TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that the Parish has seen a spike in vehicle burglaries in recent weeks. In almost every case, the vehicle was left unlocked with valuables inside. Sheriff Soignet wants to remind citizens to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from plain site. Sheriff Soignet advised that in some instances, keys were left in unlocked vehicles and these vehicles were stolen.

​Sheriff Soignet advised these are “crimes of opportunity that may not have occurred if the vehicles were locked.” Sheriff Soignet advised he “will have additional resources allotted to patrolling for these burglaries including unmarked vehicles and foot patrols at night”, however asks that anyone seeing suspicious activity please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500.