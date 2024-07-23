Texas man arrested on Attempted Murder charges in Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Humble, Texas man in connection with a July 9th shooting in the 300 block of Patrick Drive in Schriever, La. Authorities arrested Keith David Joseph, 45, of Humble, Tx, who is facing charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with the incident.

On July 9th, shortly before 6:00am, Terrebonne Parish deputies learned of a shooting incident in the 300 block of Patrick Drive, which was reported by the victim. When deputies arrived, they quickly discovered signs of a “shootout”, where the evidence indicated that the victim was ambushed by gunfire as he exited his residence for work, and returned fire at the shooter. The victim was able to positively identify the shooter as Keith David Joseph, and deputies were able to substantiate a history of violent acts against the victim and family, believed to be committed by Joseph in recent months.

At the time of the incident, deputies saturated the area in search of Jospeh, but were unsuccessful in locating him.

Through further investigation, deputies were able to locate evidence which linked Joseph to the shooting in question, and obtained warrants for his arrest through the 32nd Judicial District Court, in Terrebonne.

Days later, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was made aware that Keith David Joseph was taken into custody in Houston, Tx, for the outstanding arrest warrants associated with the Terrebonne investigation. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office completed the process for extradition, and Jospeh was transported back to Terrebonne on July 22nd to face charges.

Keith David Joseph was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and Violation of a Protective Order, and remains jailed on a $200,500.00 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the TPSO Patrol Division for their outstanding work in this investigation, along with Authorities in Texas, who were instrumental in the apprehension of Joseph. Sheriff Soignet said, “I am grateful for the assistance we received in this investigation, which allowed a very dangerous offender to be removed from our streets. We will continue to foster relationships with Law Enforcement as a whole, to better serve the people of Terrebonne Parish. This is yet another example of what can be accomplished when agencies work together for the betterment of our communities.”

ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY