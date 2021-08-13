Thibodaux 15-year-old charged with negligent homicide in accidental fatal shooting, police say

LPSO:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a 15-year-old boy has been charged with negligent homicide in the shooting death of a Thibodaux man on Thursday night. Courtney Poche Jr., 20, died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Poche and the teen were found to have been playing with a handgun prior to the incident.

At 11:08 p.m. on August 12, 2021, deputies and detectives responded to a shooting at a residence in the 500 block of Karla Drive in Thibodaux. They discovered Poche with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Through investigation, detectives learned Poche and a 15-year-old boy from Thibodaux were playing with a pistol when the gun discharged a single round striking Poche in the head. Detectives learned the two thought the gun was not loaded.

The teen was charged with Negligent Homicide. He was placed at the Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux.

“This is a horrible tragedy, and our hearts go out to Mr. Poche’s family,” said Sheriff Webre. “I encouraged all parents to review firearm safety for themselves and with their children. Remember to keep firearms secure, and it is best to store ammunition in a separate location. Above all else, always treat every firearm as it if is loaded.”