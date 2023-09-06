Thibodaux Burglary Suspects Apprehended Minutes After Crimes

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three burglary suspects were found and apprehended minutes after allegedly committing several vehicle burglaries in Thibodaux. Shannon Thomas, 27, of Thibodaux and two juveniles face charges in the investigation.

On the morning of September 3, 2023, deputies responded to reports of vehicle burglaries on Thoroughbred Park Drive in Thibodaux. While investigating, deputies also made contact with persons fitting the description of the suspects on nearby California Street which included Thomas and two teenage boys. Investigators discovered surveillance video of the suspects rummaging through vehicles and found further evidence of vehicle burglaries. It was later discovered that deputies had apprehended the suspects less than 30 minutes after the crimes had occurred.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with five counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Bail is set at $330,000.

The two teenagers were placed at the Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux. They face the same burglary and attempted burglary charges as Thomas.