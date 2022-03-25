Thibodaux City Court fugitive apprehended

Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., announced that Thibodaux City Court fugitive MASON PAUL MARTINEZ W/M (22) was just taken into custody by our counterpart Houma/Terrebonne Parish City Marshal’s Office.

MARTINEZ is currently being booked into the Terrebonne Parish Parish Criminal Justice Complex. MARTINEZ will be transported and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex by our agency on a warrant for failure to appear for Arraignment on charges of (3CTS) of Simple Battery.

Marshal Cooks would like to thank Herbert Fitch, Terrebonne Parish City Marshal for his assistance regarding apprehending the above fugitive. Marshal Cooks is committed to reducing the hundreds of failure to appear Thibodaux City Court Warrants currently listed within the system.

If anyone has an active Thibodaux City Court Warrant, please contact our office at 985-446-7264 to make arrangements to clear up this matter. You can also log onto LPSO.NET to verify if your warrant is currently active. Thibodaux City Deputy Marshals are currently pursuing all active Thibodaux City Court Warrants.

ORIGINAL POST:

ACTIVE ARREST WARRANT:

Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., announced that on 3/21/2022, Thibodaux City Court issued the following Arrest Warrant:

MASON PAUL MARTINEZ, W/M (22) – Last Known Address is 151 Garnet Street in Houma, Louisiana.

MARTINEZ failed to appear for Arraignment on charges of 3 (CTS) of Simple Battery.

BOND AMOUNT: $1,000.00