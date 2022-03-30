Thibodaux City Court fugitive taken into custody

Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., announced that Thibodaux City Court fugitive JAMAUL TYREC JACKSON B/M (24) was just taken into custody on (3/30/2022) by our law enforcement counterpart Houma/Terrebonne Parish City Marshal’s Office.

Jackson is currently being booked into the Terrebonne Parish Parish Criminal Justice Complex. Jackson will be transported and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex by our agency on a warrant for Failure To Appear for Trial on charges of Hit & Run, Improper Backing, No Insurance and (2CTS) of Contempt of Court with a No Bond Hold.

Marshal Cooks would like to again thank Herbert Fitch, Terrebonne Parish City Marshal and his Deputy Marshals for their assistance regarding apprehending the above fugitive. Marshal Cooks is committed to reducing the hundreds of Failure To Appear Thibodaux City Court Warrants currently listed within the system.

If anyone has an active Thibodaux City Court Warrant, please contact our office at 985-446-7264 to make arrangements to clear up this matter.

You can also log onto LPSO.NET to verify if any Lafourche Parish or Thibodaux City Warrant is currently active. Thibodaux City Deputy Marshals are currently working with outside law enforcement agencies to pursue all active Thibodaux City Court Warrants.