Thibodaux fatal hit-in-run suspect turns herself in

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. tonight (March 5, 2021), Charity Zeringue Triggs turned herself into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Triggs was wanted for a hit-and-run that took the life of Glenda Gravois, 59, also of Thibodaux.

Triggs was booked on the charge of Louisiana Revised Statute 14:100 Hit & Run Driving with Serious Injury or Death (Felony), bond amount $250,000.00. Mrs. Triggs later posted bond and was released.

A detailed press release will follow pertaining to the investigation and arrest. Chief Zeringue would like to take this time to thank our community partners for their ongoing assistance in this investigation.

