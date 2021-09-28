Thibodaux man accused of killing infant daughter

September 28, 2021
September 28, 2021

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Thibodaux man has been charged with murder in the death of his infant daughter. Jake Guidry, 26 has been booked with Second Degree Murder in the death of 11-month-old Zabria Guidry.



Just after 12:15 a.m. on September 28, 2021, deputies responded to a residence in the 600 block of Brule Guillot Road in Thibodaux to check on an 11-month-old child on behalf of the child’s mother. When deputies arrived, they contacted the child’s father, Jake Guidry, who stated he had struck his child “too hard,” and the child had died. Guidry was immediately taken into custody. Deputies located the body of the deceased child in the rear cargo area of Guidry’s SUV.

Guidry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Second Degree Murder, and bail is set at $1 million.


