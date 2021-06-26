Thibodaux man accused of armed robbery, kidnapping and battery

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kendall Franklin (B/M, 25 of Thibodaux, La.), for the violations of Louisiana Revised Statutes 14:64.3 Armed Robbery With Use of a Firearm (Felony) & 14:44 Aggravated Kidnapping (Felony).

On Friday, June 26, 2021, shortly after 9:15 a.m., a subject entered the Thibodaux Police Department lobby advising that she had been attacked, held against her will and forced with a weapon to withdraw $ 800.00 in cash from her bank. The victim advised that the suspect was a personal friend of hers identified as Kendall Franklin.

The victim advised officers that the incident had just taken place and she drove directly to the Thibodaux Police Department following the incident with Mr. Franklin who was still in the car. Officers immediately approached and cleared the victim’s vehicle located in the parking lot of the police station, to learn that Mr. Franklin had fled the scene on foot. A detailed description was relayed to searching officers, which resulted in Mr. Franklin being located in the 400 block of Plantation Road. Officer’s witnessed Mr. Franklin attempt to discard a firearm, but it was quickly recovered along with $800.00 in cash on his person.

Through investigation, it was learned that a physical altercation took place at an apartment complex located outside the City Limits of Thibodaux. The altercation led to Mr. Franklin forcing the victim to drive to a bank located inside the City Limits of Thibodaux and demanded her to withdraw $800.00 in cash while being held at gunpoint. The victim, scared for her life, then drove directly from the bank to the Thibodaux Police Department with Mr. Franklin still in the vehicle.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident and worked with the Thibodaux Police Department to further investigate the domestic incident that took place in their jurisdiction. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation led to Mr. Franklin additionally being charged with LA.R.S. 14:34.9 Battery of a Dating Partner with Strangulation (Felony). Mr. Franklin was subsequently arrested, booked and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he is being held on a $600,000.00 bond.