Thibodaux man accused of masturbating in local store

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Perrion Smith (B/M, 30 of Thibodaux, La.), for Obscenity (Masturbation, Excretory Functions, Lewd Exhibition of Genital) Felony.

On Sunday, November 8, 2020, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officers responded to reports of lascivious behavior inside a local big box store in the 400 block of N. Canal Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that Perrion Smith was seen by patrons and on video masturbating, while discreetly hiding behind the Christmas tree display inside the store. Mr. Smith’s actions forced the business to dispose of nearly $500.00 worth of Christmas tree inventory.

Mr. Smith, who was located by police fleeing the store was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $15,000.00 bond.

Chief Zeringue said, “Mr. Smith’s actions were sickening. There is no place for this type of lewd behavior and we will push to see that Mr. Smith is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”