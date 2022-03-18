Thibodaux Man Arrested after Striking Victim with Warning Shot

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Thibodaux man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that took place early Thursday morning. Christopher Martinez, 40, of Thibodaux is charged with aggravated second degree battery and two counts of aggravated assault in the incident.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Burma Road and Lefort Bypass Road in Thibodaux where a man riding an ATV had been shot. The man had a bullet wound to the shoulder that was not life-threatening.

While on scene, deputies heard several gunshots nearby and took cover. Deputies then noticed movement at a nearby residence and the lights turn off. They identified the homeowner as Christopher Martinez, and he agreed to meet with deputies, initially denying any involvement in the shooting.

After further investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant for his residence and discovered several bullet casings and live rounds in the driveway of the residence. They also located a rifle inside the home. During questioning, Martinez said he was annoyed at the noise caused by the ATVs, and he admitted to shooting in their direction, claiming he meant it as a warning. He also admitted to firing additional rounds into the air which occurred after deputies were on scene.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery and two counts of Aggravated Assault. Bail is set at $200,000.