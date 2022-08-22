One man was injured and another is in custody following a shooting on Paula Drive on Sunday. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20 is charged with aggravated second degree battery in the incident.

Just after 3 p.m. on August 21, 2022, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Paula Drive in Thibodaux. They found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Deputies performed emergency care for the victim until medical personnel arrived at the scene. He was transported to a hospital by helicopter for treatment of his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Through investigation, detectives learned Blake Chiasson was sitting in a car parked on Paula Drive when the victim and two others walked up. Chiasson got into an argument with the victim. At one point, Chiasson pulled out a pistol and fired a single round striking the victim in the left leg. Chiasson then fled the scene in the car.

Later that afternoon, the car was located at a truck stop on LA 3185 in Thibodaux, and Chiasson was taken into custody. Following questioning, he was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with aggravated second degree battery. Bail is set at $100,000.