Thibodaux Man Arrested for Crimes Involving a Juvenile under the age of 13

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man for crimes involving a juvenile under the age of 13. Seth Zeringue, 29, confessed to his involvement in the crimes.

On the afternoon of May 6, 2023, Zeringue contacted the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office wishing to confess to a crime involving a juvenile. Deputies met with Zeringue at the LPSO Law Enforcement Complex in Thibodaux. Zeringue admitted that while dating a woman a few years back, he watched pornographic videos with the woman’s child who was under the age of 13 at the time.

Through further investigation, detectives learned Zeringue had used a smartphone to record a video of the child changing clothes in the child’s bedroom. Zeringue admitted to this as well. Detectives then obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Zeringue was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with video voyeurism and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bail is set at $75,000.