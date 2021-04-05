Thibodaux man arrested for meth distribution

April 5, 2021
Napoleonville man accused of domestic abuse, false imprisonment
April 5, 2021

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Daveto Paul Baudoin, 30, of 3288 Choctaw Road, Thibodaux, LA, on felony drug law violations arising from Operation, “Take A Ride”.



As part of an ongoing parish wide narcotics investigation, agents developed information that indicated Daveto Paul Baudoin was involved in the distribution of illegal drugs in Assumption Parish.

As a result of that investigation, agents obtained probable cause to arrest Baudoin.

A parish grand jury indicted Daveto Paul Baudoin on charges of distribution of meth-amphetamine.



On March 29, 2021, Thibodaux City Police arrested Baudoin on the Assumption charges.
Baudoin was transferred to Assumption Parish and booked into the detention center on Thursday on a charge of:
*Distribution of Meth-Amphetamine

Deveto Paul Baudoin remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

 



