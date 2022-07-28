Thibodaux man arrested for numerous traffic and resisting an officer related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Thibodaux man for numerous traffic and resisting an officer related charges, who fled from Thibodaux Police Department Officers during an attempted traffic stop, which ended in the driver’s apprehension in Terrebonne Parish. Steven B. Harris, 32, of Thibodaux was arrested and jailed in Terrebonne Parish on the charges.

Shortly after 10pm, on July 26, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Patrol Deputies were called to the area of Calumet Street in Thibodaux, to assist the Thibodaux Police Department, who were pursuing a fleeing vehicle. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Dispatchers provided responding units with a description of the offender, who was quickly observed fleeing the area on foot, as units arrived. The offender ran into a field near the Colonel’s Truck Plaza and was apprehended by deputies a short time later.

As deputies arrived at the scene of the pursuit, they learned that Thibodaux Police Department Officers attempted to stop the vehicle within their jurisdiction, who fled at a high rate of speed into Terrebonne Parish. As the offender attempted to evade authorities, he travelled at a high rate of speed through the Neighborhood Walmart parking lot, and onto Calumet Street, where he struck a vehicle driving on Calumet Street. The offender then fled the vehicle immediately after the crash.

At the completion of the investigation, Steven B. Harris was arrested for charges of Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, and Hit and Run Driving, which stemmed from violations in Terrebonne Parish. Harris was also found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest, through multiple parishes. Harris was also cited by the Thibodaux Police Department, for violations in their jurisdiction.

The driver of the vehicle struck by Harris, is recovering from minor injuries.

Steven B. Harris was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and remains jailed on a $200,000 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the actions of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, for their quick response and apprehension of a dangerous offender.

ALL ARRESTED ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.