Thibodaux man arrested for shooting multiple rounds at trailer

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Thibodaux man was arrested after firing multiple rounds inside and outside a trailer in Thibodaux. Quinton Anderson, 31, faces multiple charges in the incident. No injuries were reported.

At 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, deputies responded to a call that a man was actively shooting at a trailer in the 100 block of Chisholm Trail in Thibodaux. Using a semi-automatic rifle, the man had fired several rounds inside the trailer before moving outside and firing additional rounds toward the trailer. When the shooter noticed deputies on scene, he immediately dropped the firearm and surrendered. He was taken into custody and identified as Anderson. He was found to have a small amount of suspected marijuana in his possession. He appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was initially transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Detectives learned Anderson was a relative of the person renting the trailer. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the trailer. During the search, detectives discovered approximately two pounds of marijuana, as well as a number of bullets, casings, and bullet holes. They also found one round had struck a metal structure on a neighboring property.

Following his release from the hospital, Anderson was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. Total bail has not yet been set.