Thibodaux Man Arrested in Texas After Fleeing from Charges of Harassment

Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., announced that wanted fugitive Jai Uganda Poole, B/M (21) was taken into custody on Friday, April 8, 2022 at approximately 11:00 PM in Texas by the Beaumont Police Department.

Poole fled across the Louisiana State line after he learned the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office was actively pursuing him for Failure To Appear for Arraignment on charges of three counts of Violation Of Protective Order and Telecommunications Harassment regarding Poole sending text messages threatening to kill the victim.

Marshal Cooks received a call from an anonymous source claiming Poole was hiding out at 3375 Delaware Road in Beaumont, Texas. Marshal Cooks then had Poole entered into the National Crime Computer as WANTED and relayed this information to law enforcement counterparts in Beaumont.

After several attempts, Poole was finally taken into custody while hiding in the bathroom of the above residence. He was then booked into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office-Texas Jail to await extradition back to Thibodaux by Thibodaux City Deputy Marshals.

The Marshal’s office said in the announcement that Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., is committed to protecting crime victims to the fullest extent of the law. “If a defendant violates a Thibodaux City Court Protective Order; the world will not be large enough for them to hide. Our Deputy Marshals will follow their trail to wherever it leads them to!”