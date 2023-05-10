Thibodaux man arrested on charges of Molestation of a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man, in connection with an investigation conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Devon Andrew Gauthreaux, 27, was arrested on charges of Molestation of a Juvenile, in connection with the investigation.

In April of 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) began an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct committed upon a juvenile victim. SVU Detectives met with the victim, who confirmed details of the abuse, and identified Devon Gauthreaux as the perpetrator. During the course of the investigation, Detectives learned that the abuse happened on at least two separate occasions, at a residence in Terrebonne Parish, resided in by Devon Gauthreaux.

SVU Detectives later located Devon Andrew Gauthreaux in connection with the investigation and he was brought in for questioning but refused to speak with Detectives. Gauthreaux was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $200,000 bond, by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to remind the public that this is an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “As we all know, these types of cases are extremely difficult for the victim, family, and all involved. Our SVU Detectives do an unbelievable job of not only dealing with very complex and tragic circumstances, but also the victims of our community. Today our parish is safer because of the work they do.”