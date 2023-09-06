Thibodaux Man Charged with Child Molestation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Thibodaux man has been arrested for child molestation. Jake Clement, 46, faces several charges in the incident.

Juvenile detectives had opened an investigation into Clement after allegations surfaced that he had inappropriately touched two children, both under the age of 13. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Clement’s arrest.

On September 2, 2023, detectives made contact with Clement, and he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years of age, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. Bail is set at $150,000.