Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile victim. Barry Brown, 45, was arrested on Wednesday.

Through investigation, detectives learned Brown had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage victim. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and oral sexual battery.

On September 28, 2022, Brown was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the aforementioned warrants. Bail is set at $300,000.

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further details will be made available.