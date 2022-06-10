Thibodaux man charged with Terrorizing, Hate Crimes

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man in connection an investigation at a local Terrebonne business. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned that Vincent Melvin, 59, of Thibodaux, turned himself into the Thibodaux Police Department, and was arrested on charges of Terrorizing and Hate Crimes, stemming from a June 7, 2022 investigation.

Sheriff Tim Soignet learned of the apprehension from Chief Bryan Zeringue, shortly after 2pm on June 10, 2022. Melvin was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on the arrest warrant and will later be transferred to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Terrebonne Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Melvin during the investigation, which was assigned a $5,000 bond. Melvin will be booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the charges and bond.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and the Thibodaux Police Department for bringing a peaceful end to a potentially dangerous situation.