Thibodaux Man Found Guilty in 2019 Drive-By Style Slaying

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced a Thibodaux man charged with 2nd Degree Murder in September of 2019 was convicted as charged by a Lafourche parish jury after a three-day trial.

Brandon Goudy, 33, shot and killed the victim, Tedrick Johnson, in a drive-by style shooting as the victim stood in the yard of his family home on Ledet Street in Thibodaux. There was a history of issues between Goudy and a family member of the victim concerning a female Goudy formerly had a relationship with. Although the family member in question was at the home, he did not sustain any injuries.

During the trial, Goudy claimed he shot in self-defense because people at the home were shooting at him as he passed by in his vehicle.

“Thibodaux Police Detectives canvased the area multiple times in every direction, including seizing the defendant’s vehicle, and found no evidence suggesting the victim, or anyone else on the scene, fired a gun at the defendant,” said Assistant District Attorney Shaun George, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Alissa LeBoeuf. “We believed all along the evidence was overwhelming and clear that this was a murder.”

George continued, “Law enforcement recovered the murder weapon wrapped in a plastic bag, stuffed in a brownie box, hidden on top of upper cabinets. Instead of driving half a mile to the Thibodaux Police Department to report his self-defense claim, he hid the murder weapon.”

The jury deliberated for approximately two hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict. With this conviction, Goudy faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

“This was justice for a grieving family, and I applaud them for their courage to see this through to the end,” George added.

The Honorable F. Hugh Larose, who presided over the trial, order that Goudy be remanded into custody pending his formal sentencing date of May 10th, 2023.