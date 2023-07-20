Thibodaux man wanted for Murder in St. Bernard Parish was arrested in Chackbay

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man wanted for murder in St. Bernard Parish. David Waguespack III, 20, was arrested during a traffic stop late Wednesday night.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 5 p.m. on July 15, 2023, deputies responded to a shooting in Chalmette. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds. That man later died. Through investigation, their detectives identified Waguespack and the 17-year-old as suspects in the shooting. They arrested the 17-year-old and issued a warrant for Waguespack for second degree murder.

On July 19, 2023, at around 10:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on LA Highway 20 in Chackbay. During the traffic stop, deputies identified the rear passenger of the vehicle as Waguespack. He was immediately taken into custody.

Waguespack was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked as a fugitive of St. Bernard Parish due to the warrant for second degree murder. He was also booked on two outstanding warrants for contempt of court in Lafourche Parish. He continues to be held for the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.