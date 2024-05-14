Thibodaux Man Who Robbed Store Clerk At Gunpoint Sentenced To 40 Years

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that a Thibodaux man, charged with Armed Robbery With the Use of a Firearm, pled guilty on Monday, May 13th, just before his trial was set to commence.

Nigel Washington, 48, brandished a gun at a gas station clerk in the 1700 block of St. Mary Street in Thibodaux, demanding money from the register in January of 2023. He escaped with over $400, prompting law enforcement to launch an investigation. Washington was eventually identified, and a search of his home led to the recovery of the firearm used in the robbery.

“The deputies’ attention to detail and relentless pursuit led to the apprehension of the defendant,” said Chief of Violent Crimes Shaun George, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Alissa Leboeuf. “We were prepared for trial, but the defendant chose instead to take accountability for his actions.”

As the jury was set to begin on Monday, May 13th, Washington decided to enter a plea of guilty. In a notable moment, Washington apologized to the victim in open court after the Honorable F. Hugh Larose sentenced him to 40 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

George continued, “We appreciate the defendant’s apology to the victim. It seemed genuine and not a bid for leniency considering his sentence had already been issued. However, there are still consequences to bad decisions; especially bad decisions that put the lives of innocent people at risk.”

Washington will remain in Law Enforcement custody pending his transfer to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.