Thibodaux PD make arrest in Tuesday night shooting

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, during the early evening hours, the Thibodaux Police Department received several calls from 9-1-1 in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Ridgefield Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and in the process, became involved in a foot pursuit with a suspect from the shooting. Officers were able to detain the subject and identify him as Lujuan Reese.

Responding officers were assisted at the scene by members of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop C. Through investigation, Detectives with the Thibodaux Police Department learned that Reese was engaged in a disagreement with an individual that lead to him discharging a firearm several times, damaging vehicles parked in the area, before fleeing on foot. Other structures in the area also received damage by gunfire.

Reese was subsequently arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with a $300,000.00 bond. The incident remains under investigation and further charges regarding this incident are not being ruled out. Other suspects are also not being ruled out, as the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue working diligently, following every lead necessary to apprehend any and all responsible parties involved. As more information and details become available, we will update the public accordingly

Chief Zeringue would like to thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop C along with surrounding businesses for their assistance thus far in the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.