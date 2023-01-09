Thibodaux Police Actively Investigating A Homicide

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 800 block of Narrow Street shortly before midnight last night (January 8, 2023). Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot on scene during the incident. The victim was driven to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injures. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue is asking community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.