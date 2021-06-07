Thibodaux Police: Arrest made in narcotics operation at motel

June 7, 2021
June 7, 2021

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a narcotics operation at a local motel.

  • Deondre Holmes (26, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine less than 28 Grams (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin (Felony), Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor) Turn Signals Required & an Active 17th JDC Traffic Warrant.

On Thursday, June 4th, 2021, the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division and the Department’s Immediate Response Team (I.R.T.) conducted a narcotics operation at a local motel inside the City Limits of Thibodaux. The operation stemmed from a crime tip sent to the Thibodaux Police Department. The target area of the operation was at a motel located in the 100 block of Talbot Avenue. During the course of the operation, a traffic stop was conducted in the area and led to a search warrant executed at the aforementioned motel.



As a result of the operation, Agents seized suspected Heroin, Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia/Packaging Equipment and a Firearm inside the Motel room.

Mr. Holmes was arrested, transported and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a $115,850.00 bond.



