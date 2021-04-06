Thibodaux Police: Convicted felon arrested on battery, gun charges

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Tyrone Jackson (B/M, 32 of Thibodaux, La.), for Second Degree Battery (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony), & Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony).

On Sunday, April 4, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officer’s responded to a Domestic Disturbance in the 200 block of Erwin Drive. Through investigation, it was learned that Mr. Jackson who physically assaulted the victim, was in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of the incident.

Mr. Jackson who is a convicted felon was placed under arrest was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on an $81,500.00 bond.