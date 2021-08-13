Thibodaux Police: Convicted felon fled from police after stolen firearm and drugs were found during traffic stop

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Jcorey Ballard (B/M, 29 of Thibodaux, La.), for Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (Felony) & Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense.

On August 12, 2021, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officer’s conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Silver Ford Focus for a traffic violation. Upon stopping the vehicle near the intersection of Lafourche Drive and North 10th Street, officers made contact with the driver (Todd Chenier) and passenger (Jcorey Ballard).

During the stop, a Police K-9 was used and alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. This alert led officers to search the interior. This search resulted in the findings of a stolen firearm under the seat occupied by Mr. Chenier. At this time, Mr. Chenier fled on foot from police. After a lengthy foot pursuit officers lost sight of Mr. Chenier who still remains at large. Mr. Ballard was detained while the search of the vehicle continued and resulted in the additional findings of over 4 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, a small amount of suspected Marijuana, a partially smoked Marijuana Cigar & a small amount of an unknown powdery substance.

Mr. Ballard was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains with a bond amount of $2,250.00.

An arrest warrant will be obtained for Mr. Chenier (Convicted Felon) for the violations of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, Resisting an Officer & Improper Turning.