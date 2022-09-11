Thibodaux Police Department investigates tonight’s shooting

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1700 block of S. Barbier Avenue shortly before 6:00 p.m. tonight. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital where his condition remains unknown.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.