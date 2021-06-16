Thibodaux Police: Fugitive apprehended in trunk of car after fleeing from police

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Blaize Gros (W/M, 31 of Thibodaux, La.), for Resisting an Officer, an Active 17 JDC Warrant for Domestic Abuse Battery and Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation (Felony) & a 23rd JDC Warrant for Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Attempted Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling (Felony).

On June 13th, 2021, shortly after noon, Officers learned that Blaize Gros had outstanding warrants for his arrest and was possibly staying in the 1500 block of Oakley Street. Upon arrival to this location, Mr. Gros fled from officers on foot and officer’s eventually lost sight of Mr. Gros. Later, Mr. Gros was located in a shed hiding in the trunk of a vehicle.

Mr. Gros was subsequently arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a hold issued by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole.