Thibodaux Police: Gun, drugs and cash seized from convicted felon

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Steven Harris (B/M, 31 of Thibodaux, La.), for Possession of a Firearm/Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon (Felony), Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana 3rd and Subsequent Offenses (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Morphine (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Oxycontin (Felony) & Contempt of Court.

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, shortly before 2:30 p.m., members of the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot being heard in the 600 block of Locust Street. Upon officers arriving, a subject later identified as Steven Harris was seen attempting to conceal something underneath the passenger seat of a vehicle. Through further investigation, it was determined that the item was in fact a loaded pistol. Mr. Harris was also found to be in possession of 110 suspected Morphine Sulfate pills, 70 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, 7 grams of suspected Marijuana and $5,500.000 in U.S. Currency.

Mr. Harris who is a convicted felon was placed under arrest was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $125,500.00 bond.