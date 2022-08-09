Thibodaux Police Investigate Overnight Shooting That Left One Person Shot

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. last night.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the Government Circle Housing Community. When Police arrived, they discovered that a black male that was involved in the incident had sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Thibodaux Police Detectives/Housing Authority Officers processed the scene for evidentiary purposes and the incident remains under investigation. Identity and motive will not be released at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation.

As more information becomes available, we will update the public accordingly.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.