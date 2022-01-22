Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 900 block of St. Charles Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. tonight. Thus far, it has been confirmed that two subjects whose identity is being withheld at this time were fatally shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.