Thibodaux Police investigating Downtown shooting that injured one

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at the intersection of St. Louis Street & W. 3rd Street shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers who were attempting to clear the Downtown bar crowd at closing time, heard approximately six-gun shots near the aforementioned intersection. Officers immediately began responding to the area to investigate. While attempting to locate a scene, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of a gunshot victim arriving at a local hospital.

Thus far, it has been confirmed that one victim whose identity is being withheld, suffered from at least two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. This incident remains under investigation and more information regarding a motive and/or suspect will be released as the investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.