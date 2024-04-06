Thibodaux Police investigating shooting on Acadia Road

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue announced detectives are currently investigating a shooting that took place in the 1000 block of S. Acadia Road. Thus far, a scene and property damage have been located, but no injuries related to the incident have been reported.

This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Please avoid the area while the investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.