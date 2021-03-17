Thibodaux Police: K-9 Assists In The Recovery Of Methamphetamine, Gun On Traffic Stop

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Austin Naquin (W/M, 25 of Montegut, La.), for License Plate Required, Expired Motor Vehicle Inspection, Possession of Methamphetamine Less Than 28 Grams (Felony), Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of CDS (Felony) & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On this past Thursday, March 11, 2021, shortly before midnight, Thibodaux Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Silver GMC Sierra on the far south end of Canal Boulevard. The vehicle which was stopped for a burnt license plate light, was also found to have an expired inspection sticker since November of 2019.

Upon making contact with the driver Austin Naquin and the passenger Blake Hutcherson, Officers obtained indication that illegal narcotics may have been present inside the vehicle. A Thibodaux Police Department K-9 was then used to search the exterior of the vehicle, which gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search of the interior of the vehicle rendered the findings of a loaded 9mm handgun and nearly 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a secluded locked compartment. A glass-smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue was also located in the center console. Mr. Naquin admitted to the ownership of the found narcotics and pipe, but did not admit to the ownership of the found firearm.

Mr. Naquin was charged accordingly and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he later posted a $23,700.00 bond. Mr. Hutcherson who was learned to have an active 17th JDC Contempt of Court Warrant, was issued a Misdemeanor Summons with another court date and released on scene.