Thibodaux Police: Narcotics investigation leads to nine arrests

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that nine arrests have been made in connection with a narcotics operation inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.

Pictured left to right starting with the top row: Dawn Duplantis, Russel Indovina, Verontae Johnson, Regina Authement, Lacey Guidry, Bailey Boudreaux, Albert Daniels III, Brad Naquin Jr. & Wilfred Johnson.

Dawn Duplantis (45, W/F, of Houma, LA) is charged with Fugitive {1-Count} (Misdemeanor Summons)

Russel Indovina (47, W/M, of Houma, LA) is charged with Possession of Marijuana & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Misdemeanor Summons)

Verontae Johnson (19, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession of Marijuana. (Misdemeanor Summons)

Regina Authement (39, W/F, of Houma, LA) is charged with 17th JDC Fugitive (2-Counts): {Possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Misrepresentation During Issuance of Summons} & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Misdemeanor Summons)

Lacey Guidry (27, W/F, of Schriever, LA) is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Misdemeanor Summons)

Bailey Boudreaux (31, W/F, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia & Possession of Methamphetamine. (Felony). (Bond Amount $2,800.00)

Albert Daniels III (45, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin (Felony) & Turning Movements and Required Signals. (Posted Bond – $7,900.00 Bond)

Brad Naquin Jr. (31, W/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession of Heroin (Felony) & Possession of Klonopin {Clonazepam} (Felony). (Bond Amount $10,000.00)

Wilfred Johnson (42, B/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Felony) & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Posted Bond – $65,000.00 Bond)

On Tuesday, April 20th, 2021, the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division and the Department’s Immediate Response Team (I.R.T.) conducted a narcotics operation inside the City Limits of Thibodaux. The operation stemmed from recent complaints of drug activity and overdoses, one of which was fatal. The target area of the operation was at a motel located in the 100 block of Talbot Avenue. During the course of the operation, there were multiple traffic stops conducted in the area and a search warrant was executed at the aforementioned motel.

As a result of the operation, Detectives seized an ounce of suspected Heroin (Approximately 28 grams), Over ¾’s of an ounce of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine (Approximately 22 grams), 17 Doses of suspected Klonopin, a small amount of suspected Marijuana, an assortment of Drug Paraphernalia & $583.00 in U.S. Currency.