Thibodaux Police Need Help to Locate Motorcycle Thief

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is seeking our community partners’ help in locating/identifying the suspects and/or the suspect vehicle involved in a motorcycle theft. Pictures of the stolen motorcycle and suspect vehicle are provided below. The motorcycle is a 2018 red Honda CBR 600 RR, which was stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of Talbot Avenue. The suspect vehicle appears to be a possible white Dodge Pickup Truck.

Detectives have been investigating this incident for several weeks and are asking for the public’s assistance. If you know the whereabouts or have information that could lead police to the suspects, suspect vehicle or the stolen motorcycle; please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.