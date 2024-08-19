Thibodaux Police, other agencies have temporarily closed McCulla Street

Thibodaux Main Street honors former Historic Grand Theatre with 2024 Christmas ornamentAugust 19, 2024
12:50 P.M. – Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced there is a heavy police presence in the 700 block of McCulla Street. Thibodaux Police Department is being assisted by other first responders, including state and federal agencies with an ongoing investigation that stemmed from an incident last night (Sunday, August 18, 2024).
At this time, there is no known threat to the residents in the area. McCulla Street will remain closed to thru-traffic in both directions between East 7th Street & East 12th Street until further notice. Residents in the affected area are aware of the incident. A further update will be given as it can made available to the public.