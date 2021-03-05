Thibodaux Police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect

Thibodaux City Marshal issues warrant for man who violated protective order
March 4, 2021

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is seeking the community’s help in locating Charity Zeringue Triggs (W/F 47) of Thibodaux.



Ms. Triggs is wanted for Hit & Run Felony, following an investigation on February 14, 2021, that took the life of Glenda Gravois (W/F 59) also of Thibodaux.

If you know the whereabouts, have any information that could assist police with locating Mrs. Triggs or have any further information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.



