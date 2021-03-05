Thibodaux Police searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is seeking the community’s help in locating Charity Zeringue Triggs (W/F 47) of Thibodaux.

Ms. Triggs is wanted for Hit & Run Felony, following an investigation on February 14, 2021, that took the life of Glenda Gravois (W/F 59) also of Thibodaux.

If you know the whereabouts, have any information that could assist police with locating Mrs. Triggs or have any further information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.