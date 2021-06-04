Thibodaux Police seek public’s help in locating suspects in March shooting

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is seeking the community’s help in locating four suspects who are wanted for a March 2021 shooting.

Since March of this year, the Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of Sanders Street, which resulted in one victim sustaining minor injuries from shrapnel. The investigation has led Detectives to secure warrants on all four above-mentioned suspects for their involvement in the incident.

If you know the whereabouts or have information that could lead police to these wanted suspects, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.