Thibodaux Police seize drugs, paraphernalia on traffic stop

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Joseph Jackson III (B/M, 43 of Thibodaux, La.), for Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, Possession of Amphetamine Less than 28 Grams (Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine 28 to 199 Grams (Felony), Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia & Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin (Felony).

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, shortly after midnight, Thibodaux Police Officer’s conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Black Chevrolet Cobalt for a traffic violation. Upon stopping the vehicle near the intersection of Jackson Street & W. 5th Street, officers made contact with the driver identified as Joseph Jackson III. While speaking to Mr. Jackson, Officers could smell an odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A K-9 alert to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle then led officers to a search of the interior. This search resulted in the findings of approximately 41.62 grams (1.46 ounces) of suspected Methamphetamine, 3.89 grams of suspected Marijuana, 12 grams of suspected Heroin, multiple 20mg doses of Amphetamine & several pieces of Drug Paraphernalia.

Mr. Jackson was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $210,700.00 bond.