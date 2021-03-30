Thibodaux Police: Suspect attempted to swallow over 14 grams of methamphetamine during traffic stop

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Raymonte Ballard (B/M, 31 of Thibodaux, La.), for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana Third & Subsequent Offenses, Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Justice & Resisting an Officer.

On Friday, March 26, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officer’s patrolling the Midland Community, observed a red Infiniti QX4 traveling with a burnt headlight. Once a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle for the violation, the driver (Tyrone Wright), who failed to stop initially, eventually pulled over in the 300 block of Bobby Street.

Upon making contact with the occupants, it was learned that the vehicle was also occupied by a front seat passenger identified as Raymonte Ballard. Mr. Ballard who appeared to be in a frantic state was attempting to chug a bottle of water, as if he was trying to swallow something. Mr. Ballard refused to open his mouth or speak to officers. As Mr. Ballard was removed from the vehicle, officers noticed a cellophane bag and a pack of rolling papers protruding from Mr. Ballard’s pocket. As officer’s attempted to detain Mr. Ballard while waiting on medical personal to arrive, Mr. Ballard began physically resisting officers. Once detained, Mr. Ballard spit out a cellophane bag containing over 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Upon a further detailed search of Mr. Ballard’s person, he was found to be in possession of another pack of rolling papers, approximately 5 grams of suspected marijuana and a digital scale.

Mr. Ballard was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he later posted a $22,000.00 bond. Mr. Wright was not charged in the incident.