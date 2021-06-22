Thibodaux Police: Suspect uses counterfeit money to purchase dirt bike

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the apprehension of Marvin Willoughby (B/M, 24 of Napoleonville, La.).

On June 19th, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Thibodaux Police Department began investigating a theft of a dirt bike. Through investigation, it was learned that Marvin Willoughby made arrangements through social media to purchase a dirt bike from an individual. After agreeing to a meeting location inside the City Limits of Thibodaux, the two subjects later met at which time Mr. Willoughby exchanged $5000.00 in cash for the dirt bike.

Shortly after departing, the seller began to suspect the cash to be counterfeit. Upon further observation, it was confirmed that money was in fact fake. The seller immediately reported the incident to the Thibodaux Police Department. After learning that Mr. Willoughby had ties to Assumption Parish, Officers worked with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office to locate both Mr. Willoughby and the dirt bike in Assumption Parish. Mr. Willoughby confessed to Thibodaux Police that he purposely used the counterfeit money to purchase the dirt bike. The dirt bike was then recovered and later released back to the owner.

Mr. Willoughby was subsequently arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office for being in Possession of Stolen Property. Mr. Willoughby was transported and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail, where he remains. Mr. Willoughby will be later extradited to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex to be booked on a Thibodaux City Court Warrant for Monetary Instrument Abuse (Felony) & Theft (Felony) Bond Amount $10,000.00.

Chief Zeringue would like to take this time to remind our community partners of the Thibodaux Police Department Safe Exchange Location. This video monitored location is available to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at the Thibodaux Police Department (1309 Canal Bouleavrd). Chief Zeringue strongly encourages the public to utilize this exchange site for social media transactions and child custody exchanges if necessary.