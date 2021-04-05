Thibodaux Police: Wanted suspect found in possession of drugs during traffic stop

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Kelvin Adams (B/M, 31 of Thibodaux, La.), for Possession of Marijuana 3rd and Subsequent Offenses (Felony), Possession of MDMA (Felony), Violation of a Thibodaux City Court Probation Violation Warrant, Thibodaux City Court Failure to Appear Contempt of Court Warrant (Expired D.L./DUS/Simple Battery) & a 17th JDC Failure to Appear Fugitive Warrant (CDS IV).

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, shortly after 7:30 p.m., Thibodaux Police Officer’s conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Red Chevrolet Monaco for a traffic violation. Upon stopping the vehicle south of the city limits, officers made contact with the driver identified as Kelvin Adams. Mr. Adams was learned to have three separate warrants for his arrest. Mr. Adams was placed under arrest for the warrants, at which time he was found to be in possession of approximately 27 grams of suspected marijuana on his person. A K-9 alert to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle then led officers to a search of the interior. This search resulted in the findings of approximately 10 Ecstasy Pills.

Mr. Adams was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains with No Bond.